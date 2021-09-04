Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.60

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.60 and last traded at $160.83, with a volume of 5585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

