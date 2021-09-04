Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 74,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $73.74. 1,063,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

