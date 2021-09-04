Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 5,714 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $168,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,463.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

CGEM stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.