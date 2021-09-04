One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE OLP opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

