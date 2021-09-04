Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
