Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.