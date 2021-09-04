Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 417,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,928. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

