Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE:OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.