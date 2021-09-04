Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $54,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.57 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.