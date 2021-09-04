Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Purchases $34,680.00 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPNT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

