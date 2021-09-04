Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,314 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 622.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Elm Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

