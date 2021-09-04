Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

