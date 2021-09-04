Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires New Position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAYD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

