Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,088 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF opened at $9.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.