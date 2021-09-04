Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

