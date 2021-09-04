Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $305,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.64 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

