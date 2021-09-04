Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,979,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,641,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

COPX stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.