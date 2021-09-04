Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 12,968 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 12,968 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $440,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $240,736.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.75 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.