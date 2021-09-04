O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.12 and a 200-day moving average of $542.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

