O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $293,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

