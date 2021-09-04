Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

