Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $744,856.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00138150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00183762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.88 or 0.07863117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.16 or 1.00115571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00991391 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

