Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 1,866.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,844. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

