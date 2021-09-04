Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.73. 237,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,562. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

