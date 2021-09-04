Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

