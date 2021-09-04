Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 28,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 41,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

