Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

