Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $245,850.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

