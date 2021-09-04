OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $732,763.08 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $732,763.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00453559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.19 or 0.01260015 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

