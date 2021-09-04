PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 85.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 30.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

