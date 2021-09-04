Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $35.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.