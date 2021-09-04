Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 273,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76,836 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

