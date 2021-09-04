Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.25. 762,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.73 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

