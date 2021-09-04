Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 215,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,604. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

