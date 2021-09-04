Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,149,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 623,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

