ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $79,650.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00433123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

