Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

