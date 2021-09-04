Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

