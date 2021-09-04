Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $48.72 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

