Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

