Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

