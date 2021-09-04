Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 510.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,589,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 1,023,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.