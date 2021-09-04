Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

