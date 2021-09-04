Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,928. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

