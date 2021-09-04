Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $168,000 in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

SLVO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

