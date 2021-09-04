Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $784,000.

Shares of BLOK traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

