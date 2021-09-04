Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $31.35. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 4,040 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

