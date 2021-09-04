Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 24,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,105,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.