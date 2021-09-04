Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $88.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

