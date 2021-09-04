Payden & Rygel Purchases Shares of 343,200 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 343,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.