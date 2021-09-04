Peak Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

